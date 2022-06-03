Pattana Pragathi aimed at making people’s lives better: Vinay Bhaskar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:57 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

MLA D Vinay Bhaskar speaking after launching the Pattana Pragathi proramme in 29th ward in GWMC limits on Friday.

Hanamkonda: ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme is aimed at making the lives of the city dwellers better, said Government Chief Whip and West MLA Dasyam Vinaya Bhaskar here on Friday. He has launched the fourth Pattana Pragathi programme being implemented by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) at Mallikharjuna Swamy temple at Ramannapet in the 29th division here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had introduced the Pattana Pragathi programme to provide a clean and green environment in the towns and cities in the State by allocating special funds. “I urge the cooperation of the local residents to resolve the issues in their respective localities,” he said. “As many as 354 people are receiving the old age pensions, while 699 are getting the widow pension. 156 differently abled persons, and 46 single women, and 50 beedi, handloom and toddy tappers are getting the Aasara pensions in the division,” he said. He promised that the local school would be developed for the benefit of the people, and directed the officials to identify the sites for developing the sports facilities/stadia in the division.

Mayor G Sudharani said that 91 works with Rs 9.43 crore had been sanctioned to the 29th division. “Of them, 44 works with Rs 1.55 crore have already been completed and the remaining 46 works will be taken up at the earliest,” she said. She also said that the issues related to power poles had been resolved by 80 percent. “We have already appealed to the Health Minister to see that a Basthi Dawakhana would be set up in the 29th division,” she said. She also said that funds for constructing a community hall had already been sanctioned. GWMC commissioner P Pravinya said that the Pattana Pragathi would be conducted from June 3 to 18 covering all the wards. “We have appointed a special officer for each ward and supervisory officer for every six wards,” Pravinya said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .