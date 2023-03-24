Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej film release date has been announced

This film is the official remake of Vinodhaya Sitham, written and directed by Samuthirakani. Now PKSDT film is also being directed by Samuthirakani.

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej‘s film has decent expectations among the audience because the uncle and nephew duo is acting together for the first time. This film is the official remake of Vinodhaya Sitham, written and directed by Samuthirakani. Now PKSDT film is also being directed by Samuthirakani.

PKSDT film was started last month, and the production is moving at a very quick pace. Pawan Kalyan joined the production in the early days of March and finished his part. The makers of PKSDT have already announced the cast for the film, and thereafter they withheld all other updates. Today, they surprisingly announced the release date for the film. PKSDT film is going to be released on July 28 this year. The makers made the announcement very simply, without any special poster or sneak peek release.

PKSDT stars Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Rohini, Brahmanandam, and Tanikella Bharani. PKSDT is a fantasy comedy-drama, and Pawan Kalyan is expected to be seen in the role of a god.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej is going to entertain the audience in theaters with his next release, Virupaksha, on April 21, 2023.