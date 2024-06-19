Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
Home | Andhra Pradesh | Pawan Kalyan Assumes Charge As Andhra Pradesh Deputy Cm

Pawan Kalyan assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Actor-politician entrusted with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology departments

By PTI
Published Date - 19 June 2024, 11:40 AM
Pawan Kalyan assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM
File Photo

Vijayawada: Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan took charge as Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister here on Wednesday amid Vedic chants.

The actor-politician has been entrusted with the departments of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology. Rural Water Supply also falls under Kalyan.

Also Read

Several Janasena leaders and others congratulated Kalyan on assuming office.

Later, the Deputy Chief Minister is expected to meet senior officials for review meetings.

Kalyan represents the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in the southern state and is a first-time minister.

Related News

Latest News