KCR, KTR congratulate Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan on their win in AP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 08:59 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday congratulated Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan who won the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP-Janasena-BJP alliance is scheduled to assume power in Andhra Pradesh.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao also extended his wishes to Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan on securing a huge victory in the Assembly elections. He wished that they also succeed in serving the people of Andhra Pradesh.

