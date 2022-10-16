Pawan Kalyan’s comments raise eyebrows

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:50 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Visakhapatnam: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan‘s comments during a media conference in the city on Sunday raised many eyebrows.

“Just because I learnt acting in Visakha, should I make it the capital?…If I learn acting in Mumbai, should I make it the capital? …And because I married thrice, should I make three regions as capitals?” he had asked, with a video of the same going viral.

Pawan Kalyan also parried a question on the airport incident where his party workers attacked the ministers on Saturday.