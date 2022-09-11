Pawan Kalyan mourns Krishnam Raju’s demise

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:48 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

In his condolence speech, Kalyan said that Krishnam Raju had carved a niche for himself as a film producer and a politician.

Hyderabad: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the death of actor-politician U Krishnam Raju and recalled how his family shared a close relation with him.

In his condolence speech, Kalyan said that Krishnam Raju had carved a niche for himself as a film producer and a politician. He stated that his family had close relations with the late actor and his family particularly after the latter co-starred as a hero in the 1978 film ‘Manavuri Pandavulu’ with Chiranjeevi.

“The dedication with which Krishnam Raju had worked as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister was commendable,” Kalyan added. He concluded his speech by extending his condolences to Krishnam Raju’s family and fans.

Born in Mogalturu in West Godavari in 1940, Krishnam Raju made his forays into film industry with the movie Chilaka Gorinka in 1966. His lead role as Bhakta Kannappa was the most memorable one in his career.

Later, he entered politics and was elected as Lok Sabha Member. He served in Prime Minister AB Vajpayee’s cabinet.