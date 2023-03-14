Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ movie updates are here

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:38 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan has recently launched a film with the working title ‘OG,’ as we all know. The director of ‘Saaho’, Sujeeth, is directing this film.

Despite Pawan Kalyan’s busy schedules with his pending movies and politics, it is very difficult for him to finish ‘OG’ on time, as per his fans’ perceptions. But Pawan Kalyan is very determined and dedicated to ‘OG’, and he asked the producers to begin the shooting next month itself. Here are the latest updates about ‘OG’.

‘OG’ is being produced by the makers of ‘RRR’, DVV Entertainment. The film was grandly launched last month and is expected to go into production soon. Now, as per the latest update, director Sujeeth has finished the script work completely, and Pawan Kalyan gave the green signal for shooting the film next month.

Another interesting thing here is that, though the ‘OG’ poster showed signs of a Japanese background, the film is totally set in Mumbai as per Sujeeth’s recent media interactions. Also, it is a proper gangster drama with many twists, as known from the director’s words.

Pawan Kalyan will start shooting for Sujeeth’s ‘OG’ parallelly with Harish Shankar’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ next month. Pawan Kalyan is now filming for Sai Dharam Tej’s film. The powerstar has kept hold of the remaining production of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ as of now.

