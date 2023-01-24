Jana Sena to contest in seven to 14 MP seats from Telangana, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan being welcomed with a huge garland by fans when he arrived Kondagatu to perform pujas to his poll campaign vehicle 'Varahi' in Anjaneya Swamy temple on Tuesday.

Jagtial: Actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan said the Jana Sena would contest in seven to 14 Lok Sabha seats in the State in the next elections. He also said the target was also to have at least 10 Jana Sena MLAs in Telangana.

Speaking to the media at Kondagattu on Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan also talked about Jana Sena’s possible poll alliance with political parties in Telangana. Stating that he would tour every constituency in the State, he said putting an end to splitting of votes was the main aim of his party. For this, Jana Sena was ready to enter a poll alliance with any political party which has a good ideology in Telangana, he said.

When asked about Jana Sena’s alliance with BJP, he reiterated that Jana Sena was associated with the BJP in Andhra Pradesh State and that the alliance would continue. They would go to elections individually in AP if any political party had an alliance with them or not, he said, also welcoming Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s entry into national politics by forming the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan performed pujas to his election campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’ in the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu and said Telangana had given him a new lease of life. It was not appropriate for him to give messages to Telangana people, who played a vital role in different agitations, he said, pointing out that the fighting spirit was there in the land of Telangana, where the Jana Sena party was formed.

The Jana Sena chief also visited the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri before returning to Hyderabad.