Pawan Kalyan to perform puja for ‘Varahi’ in Kondagattu temple on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Jagtial: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will perform special prayers in Kondagattu Hanuman temple on Tuesday.

The actor-turned politician, who is slated to reach the shrine at 11 am, will perform pujas for his campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’ after performing special prayers in the shrine. He is expected to have a meeting with party workers in Nachupalli of Kodimial mandal at 2 pm.

He will also visit the Dharmapuri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Pawan Kalyan has had a special affection for Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy ever since he escaped from an accident in 2009. While participating in the Praja Rajyam Party election campaign after performing pujas in Kondagattu temple, he suffered an electric shock in Husnabad but survived. He has said that he escaped from the incident with the blessings of Anjaneya Swamy.