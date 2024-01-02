Pay special attention to slow learners, Bhadrachalam ITDA PO tells HMs and wardens

100 percent attendance of students must be ensured in every school, especially in 13 Ashram schools, three hostels and seven post matric hostels under the Yellandu division, said Bhadrachalam ITDA PO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

ITDA PO Prateek Jain speaking at a meeting at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer (PO) Prateek Jain directed ATDOs, headmasters and wardens in Yellandu division to pay special attention to slow-learning students studying in Ashram schools and hostels.

He held a meeting with the HMs and hostel wardens at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday to discuss measures to be taken to record better results in the upcoming 10th class examinations and ensure that as many students as possible score 10/10 grade in the exams. Jain said that 100 percent attendance of students must be ensured in every school, especially in 13 Ashram schools, three hostels and seven post matric hostels under the Yellandu division.

He said that daily slip tests and weekly tests must be conducted according to the hundred days plan for preparing the students for tenth class exams. Care must be taken that all the students watch video lessons prepared for learning English and mathematics in an easy way.

E-grade students should be given special attention. HMs, wardens and subject teachers must stay locally. Students have to be taught using the study materials already supplied to the schools. A special teacher has to be nominated to teach the students on computer and projector on a daily basis, the PO suggested.

ATDO Rupa Devi informed the PO that students were facing difficulty to study in the night due to problems related to supply of three-phase electricity to the hostels and minor repairs were required in some of the Ashram schools. Responding to the grievance the PO directed the DD Tribal Welfare prepare work proposals to address the problem.