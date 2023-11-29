| Paytm Wallet Is Up And Running Users Can Use It For All Payments Says Paytm Payments Bank

By ANI Updated On - 11:01 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

New Delhi: Paytm Wallet, one of the most popular payment modes in the country, is up and running, Paytm Payments Bank said in a tweet.

A handful of users had taken to social media to talk about issues with the Paytm Wallet. However the Bank said that issue was resolved quickly and it is available for all payments.

The Bank on its X account, formerly Twitter, wrote, “Paytm Wallet is up and running! A few users faced some issues for a short time, the same was quickly resolved and you can continue to use Paytm Wallet for all payments! Bas #PaytmKaro”.

Paytm Wallet, launched in 2014, has gained hugw popularity, and is often credited for starting the mobile payments revolution in India, which introduced the country to the convenience of digital and cashless transactions.