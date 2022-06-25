Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Watch: Video claims kid stealing money from FASTag account; Here’s the truth

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 02:05 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: A video of a kid, who was apparently scanning the FASTag with his smart watch, while cleaning the windscreen of the car is doing rounds on the social media.

As explained by the driver, the kid scanned the FASTag sticker on the windscreen with his watch to wipe out money from the Paytm wallet. When the man asks the kid about the watch on his wrist, the child runs away quickly.

However, FASTag and Paytm have denied the possibility of any such scam. Several fact-checkers too on twitter refuted the claims, saying that this method cannot be used to steal money.

Meanwhile, FASTag NETC has also issued a statement on Twitter saying that the video is not true and stated that FasTag payments can only be made to FastTag-approved merchants.

“NETC FASTag transaction can only be initiated by the registered merchants (Toll & Parking Plaza operators) which are onboarded by NPCI only from the respective geo-locations. No unauthorized device can initiate any financial transactions on NETC FASTag. It is absolutely safe,” it wrote.

The official Twitter handle of Paytm also flagged the video as fake and said it was spreading misinformation.

