Watch: Video claims kid stealing money from FASTag account; Here’s the truth

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:05 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: A video of a kid, who was apparently scanning the FASTag with his smart watch, while cleaning the windscreen of the car is doing rounds on the social media.

As explained by the driver, the kid scanned the FASTag sticker on the windscreen with his watch to wipe out money from the Paytm wallet. When the man asks the kid about the watch on his wrist, the child runs away quickly.

1/2> The Loot party new mode of loot. Be aware of this. Watch both part carefully how Apple wrist watch used for @FASTag_NETC scanning. Any remedy Mr @nitin_gadkari @OfficeOfNG @NHAI_Official kuch samajh aya foreign technology me se?? pic.twitter.com/ggkNHJCr0b — Sergeant Bikash🇮🇳 (@Bikash63) June 24, 2022

However, FASTag and Paytm have denied the possibility of any such scam. Several fact-checkers too on twitter refuted the claims, saying that this method cannot be used to steal money.

A FASTag #scam video is #viral showing a kid using a watch to scan a FASTag to deduct money. It’s #FAKE video – scripted & conceptually wrong. Fastag payments can only be made to FastTAG approved merchants which are licensed toll operators with unique identifier issued by NHAI. pic.twitter.com/ZhUaXEAm7W — Sunny Nehra (@sunnynehrabro) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, FASTag NETC has also issued a statement on Twitter saying that the video is not true and stated that FasTag payments can only be made to FastTag-approved merchants.

“NETC FASTag transaction can only be initiated by the registered merchants (Toll & Parking Plaza operators) which are onboarded by NPCI only from the respective geo-locations. No unauthorized device can initiate any financial transactions on NETC FASTag. It is absolutely safe,” it wrote.

Hi, NETC FASTag transaction can only be initiated by the registered merchants (Toll & Parking Plaza operators) which are onboarded by NPCI only from the respective geo-locations. No unauthorized device can initiate any financial transactions on NETC FASTag. It is absolutely safe. — FASTag NETC (@FASTag_NETC) June 24, 2022

The official Twitter handle of Paytm also flagged the video as fake and said it was spreading misinformation.

A video is spreading misinformation about Paytm FASTag that incorrectly shows a smartwatch scanning FASTag. As per NETC guidelines, FASTag payments can be initiated only by authorised merchants, onboarded after multiple rounds of testing. Paytm FASTag is completely safe & secure. pic.twitter.com/BmXhq07HrS — Paytm (@Paytm) June 25, 2022