Peddapalli: 140 houses demolished in Godavarikhani, many families become shelterless

Though the municipal officials had assured to allocate land to all the displaced families in other places, local people are not in a position to believe the promise.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 07:39 PM

Ramagundam municipal staff demolishing houses near Ganganagar of Godavarikhani town.

Peddapalli: Many families became shelterless due to the demolition of 140 houses by municipal authorities near Ganganagar of Godavarikhani town. Officials demolished houses since the latter were built on government land, which has been allocated for the construction of a Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP). Helpless people came onto the roads as their houses were dismantled all of sudden.

Though the municipal officials had assured to allocate land to all the displaced families in other places, local people are not in a position to believe the promise. One and half year ago, poor people with the support of the leaders of a leftist political party constructed 350 houses in ten acres of land in survey numbers 36,37,38, near Ganganagar, eight divisions of Municipal Corporation of Ramagundam.

Based on the instructions from the commissioner, municipal staff along with an excavator reached the colony early on Tuesday morning and started the demolition process. Shocked over sudden development, local people ran out of their houses and prevented municipal staff from the demolition. Officials informed that the houses built only in the land, which has been allocated for STP, were being demolished.Left party leaders, who encouraged the poor people to occupy the government land, kept silent when the demolition process was started.

A woman politician collected Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 from each family by promising house site pattas. Moreover, representatives of a left political party collected Rs 1 lakh from each land occupant to construct an iron roofed shed. However, they stayed away from the issue when the people were in trouble. Instead of supporting the victims, they reportedly convinced the owners of houses that there was a chance to get financial assistance for the construction of Indiramma houses in the open land located besides the area if they cooperated with officials for demolition.

Leaders also informed the people that they may get financial assistance from MLA quota too. It is learnt that police officials held consultation with the leaders of a left party one day before the demolition and asked them not to interfere in the matter.