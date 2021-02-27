Peddapalli advocates murder case: Bittu Srinu sent to 7-day police custody

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Peddapalli: A local court in Manthani on Saturday sent Bittu Srinu alias Thulasigari Srinivas to seven-day police custody in the brutal murder of advocate couple Gattu Vamana Rao and PV Nagamani near Kalvacherla on February 17. The court had remanded the accused to 14 days judicial custody on February 24.

On Friday, police filed a custody petition in the court seeking the custody of A-4 for further investigation. Police arrested Srinu for arranging sickles and providing his car to A-1 Kunta Srinivas and A-2 S Chiranjeevi to kill the lawyer couple. On the other hand, three other accused Kunta Srinivas, S Chiranjeevi and Akkapaka Kumar, who are in seven-day police custody, have been interrogated by the police.

