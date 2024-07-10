Peddapalli: Boy who fell in septic tank dies while under treatment

The boy, John, who had gone behind the hospital to attend to nature’s call in the morning, accidentally fell into an uncovered septic tank.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 10:50 AM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: An eight-year-old boy who fell in an uncovered septic tank in the district headquarters government hospital on Tuesday, died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

The boy, John, who had gone behind the hospital to attend to nature’s call in the morning, accidentally fell into an uncovered septic tank. As he was not found at the spot, his mother Ramulamma alerted hospital staff, who searched for the boy and found him in the tank.

As his condition turned serious, he was shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning.

Natives of Sudanapalli, Korivi mandal of Mahaboobbad district, Srinivas and Ramulamma migrated to Peddapalli a few days ago in the search of employment and working as construction labourers.

Srinivas was admitted in the Peddapalli government hospital and his wife and son were accompanying him.