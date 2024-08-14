Peddapalli Collector warns of action against food poisoning incidents in residential schools

Collector Koya Sree Harsha instructed the officials to pay special focus on the maintenance of residential schools and social welfare hostels in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 09:13 PM

File photo

Peddapalli: Collector Koya Sree Harsha warned of serious action if any incidents of food poisoning or other untoward incidents were reported in residential schools and welfare hostels in the district.

Principals and hostel wardens have to take responsibility if any such incidents take place, he made it clear and instructed the officials to pay special focus on the maintenance of residential schools and social welfare hostels in the district.

Speaking at a review meeting to discuss maintenance of welfare hostels run by SC, ST, BC, Minority and Education departments and residential schools and KGBVs here on Wednesday, he also asked officials to pay special focus on maintenance of sanitation in welfare hostels and residential schools as well as quality of food served to students.

There should not be water stagnation in hostel premises and weeds should be removed frequently. Stating that there should not be dark areas in hostels, he wanted the officials to ensure supply of drinking water. If snakes or scorpions or any other insects were found in any hostel, authorities should take immediate measures to remove them. He also instructed to make available adequate medicines in hostels and for medical treatment to students suffering from viral fevers.