Peddapalli: Fertilizers department secretary visits RFCL

Peddapalli: Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Arun Singhal on Saturday visited Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals (RFCL) and examined arrangements for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour scheduled on November 12.

Arun Singhal along with the Collector Dr Sangeetha Satyanarayana and Ramagundam Police Commissioner Chandrashekhar Reddy visited RFCL and examined the route map of Modi’s tour programme.

They also examined the helipad at Mahatma Gandhi stadium, in NTPC township, where the PM would address the public meeting after dedicating RFCL to the nation.

Though Modi tried to inaugurate the factory through virtual mode twice, it was postponed due to various reasons. Factory has started commercial production of urea on March 22, 2021 by completing all works.

The coal-based urea production unit, Fertilizer Corporation of India at Ramagundam, was closed in 1991 due to debts. In the year 2014, the union government decided to reopen the unit under a partnership of both Central and State governments to cater to the fertilizer needs of South India.

RFCL was constituted on February 17, 2015 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the project at Gajwel on August 7, 2016.

While both National Fertilizers Limited and Engineers India Limited have 26 percent share, Fertiliser Corporation of India Limited and Telangana government have 11 percent share each. Gas Authority of India Limited, which is supplying gas to the plant, holds 14.3 percent share and the remaining 11.7 percent share is owned by a Denmark-based company Haldor Topsoe.

Aimed to produce 3,850 tonnes of urea and 2,200 tonnes of ammonia per day, RFCL has been established in 560 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 5,920 crore. Every year, 12.7 lakh tones of fertilizer would be produced.

Gas is being supplied from the Krishna-Godavari basin, 363.65 km away. For this purpose, 15 control points have been developed in different places. The last point is established at Gummunur near Manthani, from where gas is being supplied to the plant. Around 0.55 tmc water required for the unit, is being supplied from the Sripada Yellampalli project.