Crop cultivation picks up momentum in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 July 2024, 07:08 PM

Karimnagar: Cultivation of crops has picked up momentum in the erstwhile Karimnagar district following the rainfall being recorded during the last few days. Farmers, who were earlier in a dilemma, have started the cultivation process.

Until a few days ago, a considerable number of farmers stayed away from cultivation as there were no rains even after one month of the beginning of the rainy season. Ryots having water sources such as borewells and wells sowed crops while the rest of the farmers stood away from the cultivation. However, they have started the process following the continuous rainfall during the last few days. As a result, the cultivation of crops has reached 19.84 percent of the estimated area in Karimnagar, 29.27 per cent in Peddapalli, 20.27 per cent in Jagtial and 28.67 per cent in Rajanna-Sircilla.

Though various crops are being cultivated, paddy is going to be sowed in a major extent of the area as usual. Agriculture officials had estimated the paddy to be cultivated in 8.45 lakh acres in Vanakalam season. However, it may reach the last year’s figure of 9.65 lakh acres if adequate rainfall was recorded. There is a possibility for an increase in the cultivation of fine variety paddy in this season since the State government has decided to give Rs 500 bonus for fine variety. Presently, normal variety paddy is being sowed, with officials saying there was a chance for cultivation of fine variety till the end of August.

Farmers, who did not show much interest in the beginning of the season, are gradually shifting towards the fine variety.

So far, different variety of crops sowed in 65,725 acres as against the estimated crop of 3.31 lakh acres in Karimnagar, Peddapalli 83,000 (2.83), Jagtial 75,957 (3.74) and 69,754 (2.43 lakh acres).

Crops sowed so far (in acres)

District Crops estimated Sowed Karimnagar 3,31,252 65,725 Peddapalli 2,83,876 83,080 Jagtial 3,74,645 75,957 Sircilla 2,43,292 69, 754