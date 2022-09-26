Another RFCL victim attempts death by suicide in Godavarikhani

05:35 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

A resident of Thilaknagar locality, Srinivas allegedly consumed pesticides on the banks of the river Godavari.

Peddapalli: Another victim of the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) job scam, Aparadi Srinivas, allegedly attempted to die by suicide in Godavarikhani on Monday.

A resident of Thilaknagar locality, Srinivas allegedly consumed pesticides on the banks of the river Godavari. He then called the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted him to the Godavarikhani Area Hospital from where he was later shifted to Hyderabad as his condition deteriorated. Police said Srinivas had written a suicide note saying he was resorting to the extreme step and also named some people who he said were responsible for his decision. He said he had given Rs.8.2 lakh to six persons after they promised him a permanent job in RFCL with a salary of Rs.40,000 per month.

However, after coming to know that it was a one year contract job, he asked them to return his money. They allegedly warned him and refused to return the money, after which he lodged a complaint with the Godavarikhani Town-I CI one month ago. When the cops summoned them to the police station, they along with local political leaders came to the police station and again warned him.

“I paid them by selling gold and my wife’s mangalsutra besides borrowing money from money lenders with the hope of getting a job. Now, it has become more difficult for me to run the family. So, I have decided to end my life as I can’t fight with middlemen since they are more influential people,” he wrote.

Asking the police to take action against the brokers, Srinivas also asked the police to take steps to return his money to his family after his death.

On August 26, a youth from Ambalapur of Keshapatnam mandal, Munja Harish, had died by suicide by jumping into an agricultural well near Kamanpur in connection with the same job scam.