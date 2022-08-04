Open debate call on RFCL job irregularities sparks tension in Godavarikhani

Published Date - 12:08 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Peddapalli: Huge police force has been deployed at Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) in the wake of open debate challenge on irregularities in the recruitment of contract jobs in RFCL.

It may be recalled that opposition parties made allegations against Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander stating that the legislator through his followers had collected about Rs 45 crore from unemployed youth promising them to provide jobs in RFCL.

Refuting the allegations, the MLA challenged opposition parties’ leaders to prove the allegations made against him in an open date at RFCL on Thursday. Responding positively to the legislator’s challenge, opposition leaders expressed their willingness to take part in the debate and prove allegations against MLA.

On the other hand, Theenmar Mallanna, who telecast the news on his Q news online channel, has also decided to take part in the debate.

Anticipating troubles if all people gathered at one place, police clamped section 144 at RFCI premises and deployed a huge police force.

All opposition leaders including BJP district president and former MLA Somarapu Satyanarayana and leaders of other political parties have been placed under house arrest since early morning.

Mild tension prevailed at Ramagundam MLA camp office in Godavarikhani as police refused the legislator to go to RFCL along with his followers in a big rally.

Earlier, Ramagundam police commissioner (In-charge), V Satyanarayana spoke to MLA Chander and tried to convince him to withdraw his plans to go to RFCL for debate. After conducting a meeting with party workers, the legislature has decided to go to RFCI in an open top jeep.

However, police led by ACP Giriprasad prevented them from moving out. Enraged over the police attitude, TRS activists staged a dharna at the camp office. Police deployed a huge force at the camp office.

