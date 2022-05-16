Peddapalli: Mystery shrouds over inter student’s death

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:57 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Peddapalli: A final year Intermediate student was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Telangana State Minority Residential School, Narrashalapalli of NTPC on Sunday night. While the school authorities claim that the boy died after accidentally falling from the third floor of the school building, family members and students unions expressed doubts over the death of the student.

The deceased Mohammed Rauf (17) was studying MPC second year in the school and was a resident of Ganganagar of Godavarikhani town. His mother Anjeera is also working as an attender on outsourcing basis. According to school authorities, Rauf along with four other students went to the top of the building after completing dinner on Sunday night. As five students were missing during the study hours, teachers enquired with other students about missing students.

On learning that students went upstairs to watch a marriage procession passing nearby, teachers went to the top of the building to bring students back. Noticing that the teachers were coming to the terrace, students ran helter-skelter to avoid being caught. As two more students were still missing after some time, they searched for them on the school premises and found Rauf in a pool of blood. They immediately shifted Rahoof to Godavarikhani area hospital where he was declared brought dead.

School staff suspect that when teachers went to the terrace, Rauf might have fallen down from the third floor of the building.

Contrary to the school authorities’ argument, Ghous, uncle of the deceased, expressed doubts over the death of Rahoof alleging that there were injuries on the neck.

Enraged over the incident, ABVP activists staged a dharna on Rajiv Rahadari near the school demanding a thorough enquiry into the incident and serious action against the people responsible for the death of the student.

Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander visited the hospital and consoled the family members. The MLA said that he instructed Godavarikhani ACP to conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident and take serious action against the people responsible for the incident. He assured the family members of all assistance from the State government.

On the other hand, Regional Coordinator, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Societies, Ambedkar, and vigilance officials MD Akram and Shaukat Ali spoke to family members and promised to provide a government job and other assistance to the kin of the deceased, it is learnt. Based on the complaint, NTPC police registered a case and are probing the issue.