Peddapalli: Social welfare residential student bitten by snake

Class 6 student, Bathini Manvith, an inmate of the Social Welfare Residential School, Sultanabad, was bitten by a snake on Wednesday afternoon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 08:21 PM

Representational Image

According to school staff, a resident of Julapalli mandal, Manvith was bitten by a snake when he went out to answer nature’s call during lunch time.

Alert school staff rushed him to hospital in Karimnagar in a 108 service ambulance. His condition was stated to be stable.