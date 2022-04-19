Pennar Industries bags orders worth Rs 498 crore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:16 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: Pennar Group, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, has bagged orders worth Rs 498 crore across its various business verticals. Pre Engineered Buildings (PEB) vertical has received orders from Reliance Industries, MSN Laboratories, Technocraft, JSW and Siemens. Ascent Buildings, USA vertical has received orders from Dunn & Griffco, Alladin, Tubular Steel, Service Steel, Bailey and Cornerstone Building Brands, a company press release said on Tuesday.

The release added that ICD vertical received orders from Yamaha, Emerson, Endurance, Haldex, Wabco, Tecumseh, SI Airspring, Kone, Fujitech, Schwing Stetter, Hydraulics and Elkhart. Railways vertical received orders from Integral Coach Factory, Universal and Wabtec. Tubes vertical has received orders from ALF Engineering, Thermax, IFB Automotive, Kirloskar Toyota, Patton International, Interoll India, RSB Transmissions, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, GI Auto, Scott Industries, Artech S.R.L, Karay Metals Inc and Stomet

Sp.zo.o

Steel vertical has received orders from L&T, Zetwork, Saint Gobain, Thermax, VECV, VRL, LG Balakrishnan, Schaeffler India, IFB, BI Metals Bearing, Nuevosol, Waree, Wootz Structures and Pushpak Colour Roof. These orders were received during February and March and are expected to be executed within the next two quarters.