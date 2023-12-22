International conference on hydraulics, water resources kicks off at NITW

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hanamkonda: The prestigious 28th edition of the Hydro 2023 international conference, focusing on Hydraulics, Water Resources, River, and Coastal Engineering, kicked off at NIT Warangal here on Thursday, according to a press note. Addressing the conference Prof Manish Pandey, the conference’s Organizing Secretary, said that more than 400 papers were slated for presentation across 38 parallel sessions.

Prof Philippe Gourbesville, President of the International Association for Hydro-Environment Engineering and Research (IAHR), Prof R S Kankara, Director of the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, and Prof V R Desai, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad delivered their lectures at the event.

Additionally, Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, and Prof V T Somashekar, Dean of R&C at NIT Warangal, were also present at the inaugural event.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between the Indian Society for Hydraulics (ISH) and the International Association for Hydro-Environment Engineering and Research (IAHR) on the sidelines of the event.

This strategic partnership aims to facilitate mutual benefits and advancements in the multifaceted arena of hydro-environmental engineering.