Pensioners can submit digital life certificate using Jeevan Pramaan, T-Folio apps

By B. Krishna Mohan Published: Updated On - 04:46 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Hyderabad: An estimated one crore families depend on pensions. However, the pensioners are required to provide life certificates every year to the authorised pension disbursing agencies like banks, post offices and others to continue to get the pension.

To get life certificate, pensioners are required to either personally present before the pension disbursing agency or have a life certificate issued by the authority where they have served earlier and have it delivered to the disbursing agency. This requirement of personally being present or getting a life certificate from the previous employer often is a hurdle in seamless transfer of pension amount. This results in hardships and inconvenience to the aged and to those who cannot travel due to health reasons or due to location reasons. The Government of India, through its `Jeevan Pramaan’ app seeks to address this problem by digitising the life certificates.

How it Works

Jeevan Pramaan uses the Aadhaar platform for biometric authentication of the pensioners. A successful authentication generates a Digital Life Certificate (DLC) and gets stored in the Life Certificate Repository. The pension disbursing agencies have access to the certificate online.

Aadhaar authentication

To get the DLC, one has to download the PC/ mobile application or visit a Jeevan Pramaan Centre to get registered. The pensioners should give biometrics, either a fingerprint or an iris scan for authentication. Aadhaar number, pension payment order, bank account details and mobile number are also needed.

After successful authentication, a SMS is sent to the registered mobile number including the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate ID, which is needed to download the DLC from Jeevan Pramaan website. The certificates are stored in the Life Certificate Repository and made available anytime and anywhere for pensioners and pension disbursing agencies.

T-Folio

The State Government pensioners and family pensioners and others receiving pension through pension payment offices should submit their annual verification certificate by March 31. They should affix a passport size photograph and get it attested by the concerned bank official or Gazetted officer of Telangana State. They should mention the employee ID and submit it in person or by post.

Or, they can also submit a DLC through the T-App Folio or the Jeevan Pramaan apps. One should sign up for the T-Folio App by giving a phone number and email id. It is an OPT-based log in. The users should set a six-digit, which is key for completing transactions on the app. The Pensioners’ Life Certificate link on the homepage will guide in the further steps. The app uses artificial intelligence to capture the face of the pensioner. There is no scope for manipulation. It implies the app can tell if the person’s photo used is a clicked live or if a scanned document is being used. The users get an acknowledgement with the reference number once the certificate is submitted.