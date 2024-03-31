| People In Bjp Are Corrupt Individuals They Are Thugs Says Uddhav Thackeray At India Bloc Rally At Ramlila Maidan

He emphasized the necessity of transitioning to a coalition government stating that one party and one person's government is dangereous for the country.

By ANI Published Date - 31 March 2024, 04:06 PM

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former CM Hemant Soren and other leaders during the INDIA blocs Loktantra Bachao rally at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi, Sunday, March 31, 2024.(IANS)

New Delhi: Calling BJP leaders “thugs,” former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said, “need to bring a coalition government” in the country.

He emphasized the necessity of transitioning to a coalition government stating that one party and one person’s government is dangerous for the country.

“Now, their (BJP’s) dream is of crossing 400 (seats). It is time that one party and one person’s government have to go because it has become dangerous for the country. We need to bring a coalition government now,” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Thackeray accused the BJP of embracing figures previously accused of corruption. “We are not here for the election campaign, we are here to protect democracy. BJP washed the people who they once alleged of corruption. They washed them in a washing machine and made them clean and invited them to join BJP. How can a party full of corrupts run the government?” Uddhav Thackeray said.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other INDIA bloc leaders were present at the rally in Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

In a show of strength against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam and several other issues, the leaders of the INDIA bloc are holding the rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan today.

The grand rally was also graced by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren. AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, also attended the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He is in custody till April 1.