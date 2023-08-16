People of Telangana are with “Car-KCR Sarkar”, says Kavitha

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

BRS MLC K Kavitha addressing the BRS cadre at NSF Grand premises.

Nizamabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday appealed to the people to decide whether they wanted a progressive K Chandrashekhar Rao government for the third consecutive term or a regressive Congress government in Telangana. She questioned the Congress party over its failure to end poverty and empower minorities in the six decades of governance at the national level.

Blowing the poll bugle while participating in multiple programmes in Bodhan constituency on Wednesday, Kavitha participated in a massive padayatra along with MLA Shakeel Ahmed and other BRS leaders from ARR Gardens to NSF Grand premises at Shakkarnagar in Bodhan on the occasion.

Addressing the BRS cadre at NSF Grand premises, Kavitha came down heavily on the Congress and the BJP for blocking the development of Telangana and welfare of its people. She pointed out that some political parties were dividing the people in the name of caste and religion in different States, but the BRS government ensured equitable support to all communities without any discrimination.

Apart from construction of the “Atma Gourava” (self-respect) buildings and implementing welfare schemes for different caste-based occupations, the State government was organising festivals of all major religions officially. She asserted that the minorities were not thinking about anything but “Car and KCR Sarkar”.

The BRS legislator lashed out at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi while speaking about the interests of minorities. She termed Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra an eye-washing effort to appease the minorities after ignoring them and restricting their presence to vote-bank politics for decades. “Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is alleging that democracy is in danger in the country. But as long as we have K Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana, democracy will remain alive here,” she said.

She said the Congress had reduced “Garibi Hatao” to a mere slogan, while Chandrashekhar Rao was not only implementing empowerment schemes like Dalit Bandhu, but had also hiked social security pensions for the differently-abled. Responding to the Congress party’s “Thiragabadadham – Tharimikodadam” programme, Kavitha advised them to imagine whether they would be able to handle it if the 60 lakh strong force of BRS cadre decided to react in equal measure.

Kavitha stated that around 1.3 lakh government job vacancies were filled in Telangana, which was unprecedented in any States ruled by the Congress or the BJP in the country. She said more than 30 lakh jobs were created in the private sector attracting massive investments in Telangana due to the pro-active policies of the BRS government.

Referring to the contest between Congress leader P Sudharshan Reddy and sitting BRS MLA Shakeel Ahmed, the BRS MLC said in the upcoming Assembly election, the “competition was between seniority and sincerity in Bodhan.” She reminded that while Sudharshan Reddy as the Irrigation Minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had failed to repair even a single water body, the BRS government revived 152 tanks in Bodhan constituency alone.

Kavitha asked the BRS cadre to reach out to every household and explain about numerous development and welfare programmes of the BRS government. “There is no household left in Telangana which did not benefit from the BRS government’s programmes in the last nine and half years,” she added.