Inclusive growth is Telangana’s hallmark, says CM KCR

I am proud to say that no other State in the country can match Telangana in terms of farmers' welfare, said CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao delivering his 10th Independence Day message from the Golconda Fort on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana, under the BRS leadership, made significant progress to become a beacon of development and welfare in the country. He said the State also succeeded in ensuring inclusive growth with equitable distribution of wealth among the underprivileged sections of the society.

Delivering his 10th Independence Day message from the Golconda Fort on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the BRS government’s commitment to farmer welfare has made Telangana a role model for the nation. Initiatives like crop loan waivers on two terms, totaling Rs 37,000 crore, have liberated farmers from financial burdens. The State government aided the irrigation sector, with projects like Mission Kakatiya and Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, transforming agricultural prospects.

He said with timely supply of seeds and fertilisers, along with 24-hour power supply and irrigation water supply, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, the State government took measures to stabilise agriculture and boost crop production. He pointed out that Telangana’s paddy production, which was once ranked 15th nationally, had now reached three crore tonnes and was competing with Punjab for the top spot.

“I am proud to say that no other State in the country can match Telangana in terms of farmers’ welfare,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the power sector of Telangana stands as a beacon of success, providing uninterrupted quality electricity to all sectors especially agriculture sector. He credited the power sector for propelling the State’s growth across all sectors. Further, the drinking water woes have been addressed through Mission Bhagiratha scheme, providing safe and clean water to all households. Telangana became the first State to achieve 100 per cent drinking water connections in the country.

Welfare for all

With focus on inclusive growth, the Chief Minister said the State government was extending welfare benefits from Dalits to Brahmins, to achieve comprehensive development. By providing Rs 10 lakh to each beneficiary for socio-economic development of Dalits, he said the Dalit Bandhu had become the largest direct cash transfer scheme in the world. Similarly, the State government was now extending financial assistance of Rs.1 lakh to families of backward classes and minorities. Separate schemes have been initiated benefiting the Golla, Kuruma, Rajaka, weavers, fishermen and toddy tappers among other communities, for their socio-economic upliftment.

The government’s dedication to supporting orphans and vulnerable sections of society was emblematic of its humanitarian approach. Chandrashekhar Rao said by designating the orphans as ‘children of the State’, the government took complete responsibility of their future including their education and employment. Apart from distributing pattas to 1.5 lakh Adivasis for cultivation of more than four lakh acres of Podu lands, the State government has also extended financial assistance of Rs 200 crore under Rythu Bandhu.

Double Bedroom Houses – Gruha Lakshmi Scheme

The Chief Minister announced that the distribution of one lakh double bedroom houses in Hyderabad city limits, has been initiated commencing from Tuesday. He declared that the State government will also provide Rs 3 lakh to the poor having house sites for construction of their house under Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Employees’ Welfare

In welfare for the State government employees, the Chief Minister stated that Telangana stands out with the highest salaries in the nation. Pointing out that the salaries of contract and outsourcing staff were hiked on par with the government employees for the first time in the history, he said the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) would be appointed soon to revise the employees’ salaries. He also announced that an interim relief will be provided to them.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the effective measures of the State government improved the turnover of Singareni Collieries Company Limited from Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 33,000 crore, benefiting the workers. He announced that SCCL would pay Rs 1,000 crore to its workers as a bonus for Dasara and Diwali festivals. Further, the BRS government has also regularised the services of panchayat secretaries and other workers apart from providing payscales to village revenue assistants (VRAs).

Urban and Rural development

The Chief Minister said both urban and rural areas of Telangana were thriving with robust infrastructure, cleanliness and greenery initiatives of the State government. The State government is implementing the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) with a cost of Rs.67,149 crore to tackle traffic congestion and ensure a signal-free Hyderabad. Apart from construction of 42 key roads with flyovers and underpasses, the government completed development of 22 link roads. Further, the Metro Rail expansion has been proposed with an estimated Rs.69,000 crore to cover 415 km, aimed at fulfilling urban transport needs.

Education and Healthcare

Chandrashekhar Rao said educational initiatives including Gurukul Junior Colleges and overseas scholarships, are hallmarks of Telangana’s focus on providing quality education. He underscored the State’s pioneering efforts in healthcare, with initiatives like the Kanti Velugu programme, which has improved vision for millions, and the establishment of free dialysis service centers and diagnostic facilities. He stated that Telangana was all set to become the only State with a government medical college in every district.

Economic Progress and Industrial Growth

The Chief Minister commended the State’s investment-friendly policies and economic growth due to the successful implementation of the TS-iPASS which was attracting both domestic and foreign investments. He said the IT exports from Telangana shot up from Rs 57,258 crore in 2014 to Rs 2.41 lakh crore 2023, creating more than six lakh new jobs. Efforts are being made to decentralise IT development by setting up IT Towers in Tier-II cities like Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Siddipet which created substantial job opportunities for local youth.