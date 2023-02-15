People will teach BJP a lesson, says V Hanumantha Rao

The senior congress leader said party leaders should desist from making statements that would weaken the party during elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Suryapet: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday said the people would teach the BJP a lesson in the general elections to be held in 2024.

Speaking at a media conference at Suryapet, Hanumantha Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ruling the democratic country like a dictator, which was not acceptable in any way. He strongly criticized the BJP government for misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) departments for its political interests. He strongly objected to the raids on a media house and imposing restrictions on the fourth estate and also questioned why the Modi government had not ordered an inquiry into the Adani row.

Indirectly referring to comments made by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, he said party leaders should desist from making statements that would weaken the party during elections. Congress leaders should work unitedly to bring the party to the power in the next elections, he added.