No early elections in Telangana, says Gutha Sukender Reddy

During an interaction with the media, he also made light of comments by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on the possibility of a hung assembly in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:24 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

File Photo (Source: Gutha Sukender Reddy).

Nalgonda: Stating that there were no chances for early Assembly elections in Telangana, State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would return to power in the State with absolute majority.

During an interaction with the media, Sukender Reddy also made light of comments by Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on the possibility of a hung assembly in Telangana.

Replying to a question, he said the alliance of BRS with CPI (M) and CPI ahead of the Munugode by-election would continue for the next general elections. The people would stand with the BRS in the next elections too as they would not believe the false propaganda by the BJP and Congress against the BRS government, he said, adding that only Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was capable of bringing the economy of the country on the growth track, which was why the people of the country were looking forward to his leadership.