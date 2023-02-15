158 medicines, 133 diagnostic services offering at Basthi Dawakhanas: Harish Rao

The Health Minister said the clinics would remain open on Sundays as well between 9 am and 4 pm.

Wed - 15 February 23

Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao said the government was making available 158 kinds of medicines in Basthi Dawakhanas apart from offering 133 diagnostic services.

After inaugurating the fourth Basthi Dawakhana at Indiramma Colony in Siddipet on Wednesday, the Health Minister said the clinics would remain open on Sundays as well between 9 am and 4 pm.

Launching the concept of Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad by setting up 350 of these clinics across the State capital, Harish Rao said the health department had so far offered services to over two crore people. Following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Health department had extended the services to towns across the State.

As part of this, four Basthi Dawakhanas were set up in Siddipet while the fifth was being readied at Harish Nagar at Ponnala near Siddipet. Stating that the Diagnostic services had proved to be a huge success, the Minister said the diagnostic centres had offered services to over one crore patients so far. The Siddipet government hospital, which had facilities on par with private hospitals, would soon be equipped with a Cath lab, chemotherapy services and Radiotherapy services.

The Minister, who also assured a Palle Dawakhana, later visited a Kanti Velugu camp at Bara Imama Junction in Siddipet town. He called upon elected representatives to guide the patients, who need surgeries, to visit LV Prasad Hospital. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Municipal Chairperson K Manjula, and others were present.