| People You Know May Be Aliens Living On Earth Says Study By Harvard University

People you know may be ‘Aliens’ living on Earth, says study by Harvard University

The study by Harvard University's Human Flourishing Program suggests that the cryptoterrestrials could be living among us, underground or on the Moon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 06:12 PM

The ever-intriguing discussion of extraterrestrial life, got all the more interesting with a Harvard University study stating that aliens might be living on earth, among us!

The study by Harvard University’s Human Flourishing Program suggests that the cryptoterrestrials could be living among us, underground or on the Moon. According to the “Cryptoterrestrial Hypothesis (CTH)”, aliens could be visiting their friends on Earth in spaceships.

Purpose of the study:

The aim of the study was to offer an explanation for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) sightings. It suggests that the author discovered more evidence supporting that CTH could be linked to activities of non-human intelligence(NHI)

The study by Harvard University claims that aliens exist in four forms:

Human cryptoterrestrials: A technologically advanced ancient human civilization that was largely destroyed long ago (e.g., by flood), but continued to exist in remnant form.

Hominid or theropod cryptoterrestrials: A technologically advanced non-human civilization consisting of some terrestrial animal which evolved to live in stealth (e.g., underground), perhaps a hominid, or alternatively a species much more distantly related to us (e.g., descendants of unknown, intelligent dinosaurs).

Former extraterrestrial or extratempestrial cryptoterrestrials: Extraterrestrial aliens or our intertemporal descendants who “arrived” on Earth from elsewhere in the cosmos or from the human future, respectively, and concealed themselves in stealth.

Magical Cryptoterrestrials: Entities which are less like homegrown aliens and more like earthbound angels, relating to the world inhabited by humans in ways that (at least from our present perspective) are less technological than magical, who are known in European languages by names like fairies, elves, nymphs, etc.