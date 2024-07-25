PETA calls for revocation of the veterinary licenses over Hyderabad Muharram and Bonalu elephant issue

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 July 2024, 03:08 PM

Hyderabad: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India called for the revocation of the veterinary licenses of veterinarians who issued health certificate to permit the transportation of elephant Roopavathi from Karnataka. They claimed that the tusker was used for Bonalu and Muharram processions in Hyderabad despite its illness.

In a press statement released on Thursday, the organization said that a recent examination by independent wildlife veterinarians has determined that Roopavathi is unfit for public events due to severe health issues like unilateral blindness and arthritis.

“The group seeks accountability for and action against Karnataka veterinarian Dr Sathish and Telangana veterinarians Drs M Navin Kumar, M Abdul Hakeem, G Shambhulingam, and B Sambasiva Rao, who falsely declared Roopavathi to be in good health even though she is unilaterally blind in the right eye and has feet with overgrown cuticles and cracked footpads. Her gait also shows arthritic changes and lameness,” read the statement. PETA has also written to Karnataka and Telangana veterinary councils to report the matter.

Adding that the elephant requires immediate rehabilitation at a sanctuary where she can live unchained and in the company of other elephants, the animal welfare organisation added that her transportation violated several rules including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

PETA India had also offered to fund and facilitate the use of a life-size mechanical elephant for the Muharram and Bonalu processions instead of a real elephant. These realistic mechanical elephants can replicate the experience of using a real animal without causing harm, thereby ensuring both human safety and animal welfare.