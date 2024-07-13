PETA offers mechanical elephants for Bonalu, Muharram processions in Hyderabad

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India have offered mechanical elephants for the upcoming Muharram and Bonalu processions in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 08:29 PM

Hyderabad: Instead of the usual sight of a caparisoned elephant, will the coming Muharrum and Bonalu processions in Hyderabad have a mechanical tusker!

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India have offered mechanical elephants for the upcoming Muharram and Bonalu processions in the city. This comes after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change asked Karnataka to halt the transfer of an elephant named Rupavati out of concern for her poor health.

Highlighting the grueling processions and crowds and their effects on the tusker, the PETA said that use of a life-size mechanical elephant will also protect humans from potential harm from an upset animal. They also called for permanent rehabilitation of Rupavati to a sanctuary where she could live unchained.

According to a press statement, PETA India also met with several high-ranking officers and religious leaders in this regard. With realistic appearance and functions, these mechanical elephants can replicate the experience of a real animal. They can shake their heads, move their ears, swish their tails, and also lift their trunks

The animal welfare group has already donated four life-size mechanical elephants to temples in Thrissur, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mysuru. These temples have also made decisions to never own or hire live elephants henceforth.