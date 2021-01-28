Pharma City project should not be politicised: KTR

A few people who have ulterior motives and are against the government are blindly opposing the project, says the Minister

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the Pharma City project should not be politicised by parties for the sake of political mileage. The project should be viewed with the interests of the people in mind, especially keeping in view the employment opportunities it would generate.

The State government has been working on developing the Pharma City in Ibrahimpatnam constituency to boost the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. Drugs manufactured in Hyderabad were being used across the globe. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Hydroxychloroquine, Remdevisir and vaccines manufactured in the city were used not only within the country but were exported to different parts of the world as well, the Minister said.

“Following the request from former United States President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Hydroxychloroquine and Remdevisir, it was drugs manufactured in Hyderabad that were sent to the US,” Rao said, adding that despite Hyderabad hogging the limelight during the current crisis and the vast employment scope through the Pharma City, it was being opposed only with a political agenda.

There were attempts to politicise the project only because once it was operational, the State Government would get accolades, he said. All the local farmers were being extended fair compensation besides being assured that the area would not get polluted. In the past, there was not much of technology but things have changed and advanced technology has come up. Effluents treatment plants will be set up to curb pollution, he said.

More importantly, there is constant monitoring by the Pollution Control Board and the National Green Tribunal and there will be no scope for inconvenience or disturbances. Even workers working in the pharma units would be residing in the same place and consume the same water and inhale the same air as other local residents, he said.

“A few people who have ulterior motives and are against the government are blindly opposing the project, which offers lot of employment opportunities to the youth. The government will take all the responsibility and personally, I too will take up responsibility and will stand by the people in case there are any issues,” Rao said, asking rumour mongers not to create apprehensions and doubts among local residents.

