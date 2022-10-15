Photo exhibition: Get a glimpse of the ‘Pixel Perfect 2022’ at Hamstech

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: The most anticipated and popular photography exhibition and sale in the city, ‘Pixel Perfect 2022’, was held at Hamstech’s Nagarjuna Hills campus.

The exhibition showcased more than 200 photographs by the photography students of Hamstech. This was indeed a picturesque affair that showcased creativity at its best. What was unique this year was the inter-college photography competition that welcomed photographs from enthusiastic photographers across the city.

“Looking at the incredible work by our students makes me really proud and elated. The aspiring photographers of Hamstech have truly put in their best efforts and creativity and this was possible only through the exceptional mentorship of our celebrity mentor, Avinash Gowariker and our expert faculty. The exhibition was no less than a scintillating affair brilliantly shot with momentous pictures,” says Ajita Reddy, CEO – Hamstech .

‘Pixel Perfect’ was a celebration of unusual photography talents and out-of-the-box thought processes, with students showcasing their collections and gaining valuable exposure as a result of the event.