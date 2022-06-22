Photographer Hemang Shah pictures actress Sriya Reddy for her Suzhal: The Vortex promotion

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Creating a place for yourself in the entertainment industry is an uphill battle. Do you think every artist gets a chance here? Well, no! But some talents, like Hemang Shah, successfully make their place in the industry purely on their merit. While the photographer is known for his excellent camera skills, he recently did a photoshoot for actress Sriya Reddy.

Yes! You read it right! Since the actress is making a comeback to movies after almost 14–15 years, Hemang Shah was chosen as the photographer for her promotional shoot for the series Suzhal: The Vortex. We are assuming that you have seen the stunning pictures of Sriya in the red top and black bottoms. Looking at these photos, one can say without a hitch that Hemang has done a stupendous job.

Speaking of the shoot and his experience of working with actress Sriya Reddy, Hemang Shah says, “The feeling is overwhelming when you get to work with the best talents. It was a pleasure and a true delight for me to work with Sriya Reddy. The actress is making a comeback after years. I hope that her series is a huge success. Undoubtedly, this was an extraordinary day in my photographic life.” Sriya Reddy’s series is released on Amazon Prime in 250 countries in 30 different languages.

For Hemang Shah, it has been quite a journey. Like many others, the road to success has not been easy for him. But he never gave up and persevered in the face of his one true love, i.e., photography. It seems like this young guy is destined for greatness!! Hemang Shah is a self-taught photographer and all his hard work has borne fruit from time to time! Sriya Reddy’s photoshoot for Suzhal: The Vortex is one of those fruits.

Before this, Hemang Shah had also done a photoshoot for Sanaya Pithawalla and Shakti Arora. Moreover, he has also worked with well-known celebrities like Kapil Dev, Kriti Sanon, Elena Fernandes, Ankita Lokhande, Shirley Setia, Gauhar Khan, and many others in the past. Hemang Shah’s virtual photoshoots during lockdown can be described as his claim to fame. We hope that his adept skills will keep bringing him more success.