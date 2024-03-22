PIL in Delhi HC seeks removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM post

The plea stated that Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy

22 March 2024

File Photo

New Delhi: A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court on Friday, seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the Delhi Chief Minister’s post after his arrest in an alleged money laundering case in connection with the excise policy.

“Prior to the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, the High Court had also refused to pass orders granting interim protection from the coercive action against him in the said case,” the plea said, noting that after Kejriwal’s arrest, Delhi Minster Atishi has given interviews to various channels stating and affirming that Kejriwal will not resign from his post and, if needed, will run the government from jail.

“She further said ‘Arvind Kejriwal was the Delhi CM, is the CM and will continue to remain the CM, he will not resign’ the plea read.

The plea filed by Surjit Singh Yadav through lawyer Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh stated that the continuance of Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of the Government of NCT of Delhi after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam has degraded the credibility and image of the Delhi Government in the eyes of the general public.

“The continuation of Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Government of NCT of Delhi will not only lead to obstruction of due process of law and disrupt the course of justice but would also lead to breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the state,” the plea stated.