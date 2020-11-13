Pilot run of TS-bPASS receives over 1,000 applications

Of these, over 600 applications fall in the less than 75 sq.yards plot size category

Hyderabad: The pilot-run of the much-awaited TS-bPASS (Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-certification System) has been receiving good response in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State. More than 1,000 applications have been received through the TS-bPASS website over the past few days.

Of these, over 600 applications fall in the less than 75 sq.yards plot size category. Similarly, about 300 applications fall in the category of above 75 sq.yards plot size and less than 600 sq.yards plot size. Only 12 applications were received for single window clearance seeking approvals for constructions in an area of more than 600 sq.yards. Major districts where most applications received include Khammam, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Kamareddy, Siddipet, and Vikarabad among others.

The TS-bPASS is a first-of-its-kind for issuing building and layout permissions meant to put in place an effective mechanism to enable instant permissions and registration of buildings avoiding hassles to land owners and property devolopers. The decision comes in view of the plight of the common man wishing to build a house for himself avoiding the time consuming approval process at present.

While the constructions in plot size upto 75 sq.yards are give instant registration and require no permission, buildings in plot size upto 600 sq.yards are given instant approval. Around 95 per cent of building permissions fall under instant registration and instant approval categories. Residential, all non-residential buildings and layouts in more than 600 sq.yards, will be given Single Window approvals in 21 days under TS-bPASS.

The TS-bPASS is the first and fully-automated Self Certification System in the country facilitating complete transparency and citizen ownership. Besides implementing uniform rules across the State, all the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) are provided under a single roof. The post verification process for scrutiny of all applications submitted under instant registration and approval categories, also will be in a simplified and time-bound manner.

