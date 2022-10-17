PJR FC record twin victories at Hyderabad HotFut Youth League

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:50 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

PJR FC recorded two victories in the U-14 category of the Hyderabad HotFut Youth League held in Hyderabad on Monday.

The PJR FC defeated United Studz FC 3-1 in the first match. Later, they thrashed Reqelford International School 9-1. With these wins PJR FC claimed second spot on the leaderboard with 15 points. Meanwhile in the U-12 category, Sky Kings FC crushed HotFut Flamingos 11-0 to emerge the table topper with 15 points.

Results:

U-14: Sreenidi Academy bt Offside Academy 11-1; HotFut Dominators bt HotFut Predators 8-0; HotFut Dominators bt Offside Academy 10-0; Sreenidi Academy bt HotFut Predators 12-0; Sky Kings bt Abbas union 3-0; Abbas union bt Little Stars B 4-2; Little Stars B bt Focus School 2-0; Sky Kings bt Focus School 5-1; Little Stars B bt Reqelford International 3-0; Little Stars A bt Reqelford International 3-1; PJR FC bt United Studz FC 3-1; PJR FC bt Reqelford International 9-1; USFC bt Little Stars A 4-3; U-12: Little Stars FA bt HotFut Galacticos 7-1; HotFut Thunders bt Sreenidi Academy 2-1; Little Stars FA drew with Sreenidi Academy 2-2; HotFut Thunders bt HotFut Galacticos 13-1; Sky Kings bt Focus School 3-1; Abbas union bt Treasure FA 11-1; Sky Kings bt HotFut Flamingos 11-0; Treasure FA bt Focus School 2-2; Abbas union bt HotFut Flamingos 7-1.