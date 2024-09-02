PJTSAU in pact with private sector seed firms

PJTSAU has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with two private seed sector firms, Chakra Seeds and Sai Krishna Seeds, both based in Kurnool, for commercial marketing and large-scale seed production of the recently released hybrid variety of maize, DHM 206 (Telangana Makka-3).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 September 2024, 12:09 AM

PJTSAU has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with two private seed sector firms, Chakra Seeds and Sai Krishna Seeds, both based in Kurnool, for commercial marketing and large-scale seed production of the recently released hybrid variety of maize, DHM 206 (Telangana Makka-3).

Hyderabad: PJTSAU has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with two private seed sector firms, Chakra Seeds and Sai Krishna Seeds, both based in Kurnool, for commercial marketing and large-scale seed production of the recently released hybrid variety of maize, DHM 206 (Telangana Makka-3).

This high-yielding, charcoal rotresistant hybrid has demonstrated a yield potential of over 10 t/ha and was released at the all-India level for the North Indian States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar with official notification in March 2024.

Dr P Raghu Rami Reddy, Registrar, PJTSAU handed over the signed documents to the representatives of the seed firms during the event.

Dr Reddy congratulated the scientists of the Maize Research Centre and highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing new agricultural technologies such as hybrid development and commercialisation.

He emphasised that leveraging the strengths of both public and private sectors is crucial for popularising publicly bred hybrids like DHM 206.

The MoA marks the continuation of PJTSAU’s successful collaboration with private seed firms