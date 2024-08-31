PJTSAU to celebrate 10th Foundation Day

The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) established in 2014 is celebrating its 10th Foundation Day on September 3 at the university auditorium, Rajendranagar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 12:02 AM

Prof BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad, will deliver the Professor Jayashankar Commemorative Address on ‘Good Quality Education is the Solution’. PJTSAU V-C M Raghunandan Rao, will preside over the function.

The accomplishments by the university in the last ten years has catapulted it to the higher echelons of National Agricultural Research and Education System (NARES) of India and has positioned itself at the top among the premier higher education institutes as ranked by various agencies including ICAR (6th rank in 2017), NIRF (37th rank in 2024 among 145 universities in Agriculture and Allied Sector).

Commitment to quality in all work spheres was evidenced by the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17025:2017 certification attained by the university, a press release said.

In the decade that passed, priority was given to render farm education affordable and accessible in all parts of the State.