Platinum Evara raises the bar this summer

The jewellery from Platinum Evara promises to take your style statement a notch higher!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Jewellery is an essential part of summer looks and the right pieces have the power to elevate the entire look. Crafted from 95 per cent platinum, the jewellery from Platinum Evara promises to take your style statement a notch higher!

This summer, make sure to carry your style partner, platinum jewellery from Platinum Evara, to accentuate your individual style statement with elegant designs.

Ace the airport look: Opt for simple designs with clean lines that can add a touch of sophistication. Add a delicate platinum bracelet or stack a few bold rings and get ready to kick-start your holiday in style.

Vacay-ready: Accentuate the neckline of that chic summer dress with a delicate necklace interspersed with diamonds.

Fine-dine in style: Have an impromptu date-night during your holiday? Look no further than a pair of exquisite platinum earrings to complete your evening look that will make a statement no matter what outfit you pair it with.

Stack, layer or go solo: Do not be afraid to mix and match and create multiple looks. Add an elegant chain that features cylindrical platinum forms of mismatched length to elevate your beach look or a minimalistic bracelet. Platinum earrings with delicate cylindrical drops instantly lift-up the style quotient.

The brand also offers a curated selection of exquisitely crafted platinum jewellery pieces for women, available across leading jewellery retail stores in India, and on https://ptevara.in/ .