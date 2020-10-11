Playoffs berth looks tough if we play like this: Stephen Fleming

Their coach Stephen Fleming is frustrated that their batting unit is not finding the form despite the bowlers doing a good job. Speaking after the match, he said that he quickly wants a turnaround for his side if they have to make it to the playoffs.

By | Published: 12:30 pm

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings’ fortunes are fast plummeting from bad to worse as they suffered to their fifth defeat in seven matches when they went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 37 runs on Saturday.

Their coach Stephen Fleming is frustrated that their batting unit is not finding the form despite the bowlers doing a good job. Speaking after the match, he said that he quickly wants a turnaround for his side if they have to make it to the playoffs. “It (playoffs) is getting further away if we keep playing like this. If you look at a couple of other factors, this one is an ageing team. Also, the conditions…the spinners at this stage are playing a small role but still not playing the substantial role we are used to,” he said.

The former cricketer from New Zealand blamed top order for not providing good starts regularly. “If we don’t get a good start at the top with our two overseas players, we’re falling into a hole. So we’re looking for positive solutions. What I’d like is a little bit more intensity through the middle overs. We’ve got plenty of batting, and while we’re recovering pretty well, we are just ending up with too much to do at the back. So, trying to release the shackles and just allow the hitters towards the end a little bit more freedom,” he added.

Meanwhile, making his debut for RCB, Chris Morris dished out an impressive performance with 3/19 bowling figures in his four overs. “Felt like it was my Test debut again. I am happy to get on the park first of all. Any contribution I can make to the team is very satisfying. I have an injury and the medical team has been absolutely excellent,” he said.

Speaking about their bowling unit, he said, “I think it has been an interesting tournament so far especially for the bowlers. The pitches have changed… the dew is a factor. The guys bowled really well today, they stuck to their guns and stuck in there as long as they could,” he said.

He also lauded Virat Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 90, saying that he is leading the team from the front. “Virat Kohli was incredible. The way Virat played, the way he manipulated the field. To get 90 out of that score is quite exceptional…we have got a leader who wants to win and that helps the team,” the South African all-rounder concluded.