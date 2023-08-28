Plea to suspend clearance to beach sand project in AP

Published Date - 06:18 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Former union Secretary EAS Sarma has urged the Centre to suspend the irregular environmental clearance accorded by the AP State Environment Impact Appraisal Authority (SEIAA) for a Beach Sand Separation Plant to be operated by Trimex company near Vatsavalasa village in Srikakulam district in AP.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MEFCC), Leela Nandan, on Monday, he said that the APSEIAA had issued Environment Clearance in favour of Trimex company without caring to consult the union Ministry of Mines and the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), as evident from an affidavit filed by the DAE in a case under adjudication by the southern Bench of the NGT.

The DAE had categorically confirmed the fact that the decision taken by the APSEIAA to issue clearance for Trimex’s Beach Sand Separation Plant without consulting the DAE is prima facie irregular, he pointed out.

“The manner in which the APSEIAA had chosen to issue a summary clearance without insisting on a public consultation process also resulted in a violation of the legitimate democratic rights of the local people.

This raises not only issues of legality but also concerns about the propriety of APSEIAA’s decision. Considering that APSEIAA is a part of the regulatory structure of your Ministry, I am surprised and distressed that your Ministry should choose not to act on my cautionary letter for more than a year. It raises serious concerns about the intentions of your Ministry in this matter,” he pointed out.

Dr. Sarma demanded the union Ministry to intervene urgently, suspend the operation of the APSEIAA’s order on July 28 this year pending an investigation and ensure that the matter is subject to a thorough independent investigation.