Here’s why WHO warns to reduce your salt intake

World Health Organization has warned that people are ingesting more than twice as much salt as they should each day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: In a report published on March 9th, the World Health Organization has warned that people are ingesting more than twice as much salt as they should each day. It has recommended cutting off the salt intake.

On average, people consume 10.78 grams of salt each day. However, the WHO recommendations call for about 5 grams — approximately a teaspoon — per day.

The report stated that high sodium intake increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and premature death. “Unhealthy diets are a leading cause of death and disease globally, and excessive sodium intake is one of the main culprits,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Previously, the WHO initiated a programme in 2013 to cut down global salt intake levels by 30 per cent by 2025. However, when the institution reviewed this programme, it found that only nine countries out of 194 had been working towards reducing excessive salt consumption in their populations.

Here’s how to reduce your sodium intake on a daily basis:

Avoid table salt

Avoid sprinkling additional salt to your food and restrict the amount while cooking.

Choose packaged and prepared foods carefully

When shopping, compare nutrition labels and choose the product with the lowest amount of sodium per serving. Opt for canned vegetables labelled “no salt added”.

Use flavouring alternatives

To replace or reduce the salt you use when cooking, use flavorful alternatives such as garlic, citrus juice, salt-free seasonings, herbs or spices.

Incorporate potassium-rich foods

Potassium helps counter the effects of sodium and may help lower your blood pressure. Sweet potatoes, potatoes, greens, white beans, kidney beans, non-fat yoghurt, oranges, bananas, cantaloupe, tomatoes and lower-sodium tomato sauce are a few food options.