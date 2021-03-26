Pleas challenging PCB closure notices dismissed

The petitioners challenged a show cause notice issued to them by the Deputy Commissioner and closure orders by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board.

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, of the Telangana High court dismissed a batch of petitions challenging closure notices issued by the State Pollution Control Board. The petitions were filed by various parties who carried out business activities without obtaining requisite permissions from the board. The business activities of the petitioners range from manufacture of paints, plastic carry bags, floor mills among others that may have an adverse impact on the environment. The petitioners challenged a show cause notice issued to them by the Deputy Commissioner and closure orders by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board.

The counsel for the TSPCB submitted that the petitioners have discontinued business activities in the said premises and electricity has since been disconnected. The panel observed that the necessary permissions had not been granted as the continuation of petitioners’ business activities stand in violation of Government Order (GO) 111 that prohibits any industrial activity in and around a 10-kilometre radius of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

Fire safety in pvt junior colleges

The panel also disposed of a writ petition filed as a PIL concerning fire safety norms in private junior colleges. In an earlier order, it refused to provide any relief to these private colleges found in violation of the fire safety norms. The government submitted a report that outlined the action taken by these private colleges to ensure compliance with fire safety norms. According to the report, 11 colleges have ensured compliance and 15 have shifted premises and their affiliation was reinstated. The aggrieved olleges have filed writ petitions challenging the fire safety norms that are pending before the High court. About 40 colleges would have to close down as a consequence of the said order, including about 20 branches of Narayana, 10 of Sri Chaitanya Junior Colleges. Earlier notices were issued to 68 private institutions.

Religious heritage building

The panel ordered impleading the Department of Heritage Telangana in a PIL filed for protection of religious heritage building Ashoorkhana Peerla Chavadi (Niyaz Khana) at Darulshifa. The PIL was taken up through a letter addressed to the High Court by a resident, Syed Azgar Hussain. The amicus curiae submitted that the building was in a state of neglect and the same is being converted into an office space. The panel directed the Nizam Trust, an impleaded respondent, to submit a copy of the counter filed by them to the amicus curiae. The matter was posted to June 24.