Plots yield better returns than apartments

By ANI Published: Published Date - 12:42 AM, Sat - 29 October 22

(Representational image).

Hyderabad: For many Indians, owning a home is a dream and people put their life savings into buying a house. Hyderabad is one of the largest hubs of information technology and numerous people from various parts of the country come to Hyderabad in search of jobs. Many look at buying a house as an investment that would benefit them in the future. While some are confused about the kind of house they want to buy, the question of buying a plot or an apartment is never-ending.

Luxurious and independent lifestyle

Investing in a plot has its own perks and benefits. First, buying a plot in and around Hyderabad would guarantee a premium and independent lifestyle. Having a plot of your own gives you total ownership of the land and you are free to use the land according to your choice and build a home as per your taste and preference. If you are a person who loves privacy then buying a piece of land would benefit you. Also, unlike apartments, plot owners do not share land space with others.

Embracing customisation and flexibility

Once you own a plot, you can build your dream home along with a landscape, backyard, parking space and so much more. In addition to meeting your needs, a home should also represent your personality and suit your way of life. Purchasing a plot is like purchasing a blank canvas and giving wings to your dreams. create your home entirely from scratch, customise it as you see appropriate, and leave room for future alterations. In the case of plots, one has the liberty to choose designs based on one’s budget.

High return on investment

Plots can have a bigger resale value since they appreciate more than apartments, so if you buy a plot in a terrific location with excellent facilities that are only going to expand, you may be making a smart investment decision. Given their cheaper initial investment and larger returns over a shorter duration, they also have a lot more to offer. One of the most significant benefits of purchasing a plot is that it is cost-effective when compared to buying an apartment and more so for a first-time buyer. If budget is a limitation, one can choose not to construct in plots. Real estate appreciation is always on land.

A dual asset

Apart from this, a plot can be a dual asset for you. It can be modified into a commercial space at any given point in time. A plot is an asset that can be passed on to future generations as well. Hence, buying a plot is a wise option and would be easier to sell when needed.

Transparent method of purchase

Many people are hesitant to buy a plot because it is a big amount to invest and you need someone trustworthy. For security reasons, they tend to go with a big player in the industry and would settle down for an apartment.

But there are a few companies that are registered and follow a transparent method in selling plots. They also help individuals in buying a plot without any hassles or any further complications. Plot projects don’t need any construction approvals. The only thing a plot buyer needs to look into is the title and the layout approval from the relevant authorities.

Areas within the Outer Ring Road of Hyderabad and those closer to the Hyderabad Airport are best suited for people who are expecting good returns. Locations such as LB Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Shadnagar, Shamshabad and Vanasthalipuram are fast developing, offering a high return on investment. One should do thorough research before buying any plot or land so that the money invested is safe and sound.