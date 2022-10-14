Hyderabad bags ‘World Green City Award’ for greenery on ORR

07:43 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: Adding another feather to its cap, Hyderabad has been adjudged as the grand winner at the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) World Green City Awards 2022.

The city received the prestigious AIPH Global ‘World Green City Awards 2022’ for developing lush greenery in and around the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) department attributed this achievement and global recognition to the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram programme formulated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.