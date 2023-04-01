PM expected to flag off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad – Tirupati

| Pm Expected To Flag Off Second Vande Bharat Train Between Secunderabad Tirupati

The Vande Bharat train between the Secunderabad – Tirupati is expected to be flagged off by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, from the Secunderabad railway station on April 8

Hyderabad: The second Vande Bharat train between the two Telugu States (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) is expected to be flagged off by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, from the Secunderabad railway station on April 8.

The services will be available between Secunderabad – Tirupati operating six days a week. At present, it takes 11 hours to 12 hours to travel between Secunderabad and Tirupati, but the Vande Bharat train will take just 8 hours and 30 minutes to reach the destination.

The train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore and Gudur station on the inauguration day. On normal days, Vande Bharat trains will halt at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole and Nellore stations.

The Prime Minister is also expected flag off the MMTS second phase between Secunderabad and Medchal, lay the foundation stone for the Secunderabad station modernisation project and launch the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar doubling-electrification line.

South Central Railway officials are still awaiting a confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office on the schedule.